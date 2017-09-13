Clinton jumps gun on special counsel probe, ‘convinced’ Trump team helped Russia meddle

FOLLOW US!



Never mind the special counsel probe – Hillary Clinton apparently already knows ‘what happened.’

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee told USA Today in a new interview that she’s “convinced” then-candidate Donald Trump’s associates coordinated with Russia to help the foreign government meddle in the U.S. election.

“Because there’s no doubt in my mind that Putin wanted me to lose and wanted Trump to win. And there’s no doubt in my mind that there are a tangle of financial relationships between Trump and his operation with Russian money. And there’s no doubt in my mind that the Trump campaign and other associates have worked really hard to hide their connections with Russians,” she said. – READ MORE