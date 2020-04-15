Clinton Investigators: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General is Corrupt Puppet of Bill Gates & Clinton Foundation

The current Director-General of WHO is Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and according to two key Clinton Foundation investigators, he is little more than a puppet of illicit masters and master schemers running in the global vaccine and faux charity-health care arena.

A puppet of masters like Bill Gates and Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton. Larry Doyle and former DOJ boss and partner John Moynihan, who testified in Congress against the corrupt Clinton Foundation, said in a scathing series of Tweets that the WHO head is just another chess piece on the board of world health schemers. And he is controlled by overlords like Gates and the Clinton’s.

1. The current head of WHO is a Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, formerly the head of the Ministry of Health in Ethiopia, a speaker at the Clinton Foundation’s Clinton Global Initiative, and named chair of the board of the Global Fund in July 2009: https://t.co/uNLFyywpG1 — FBH (Financial Bounty Hunters/USA) (@LWDoyleUSA) March 27, 2020

3. Not widely known or broadcasted is the fact that the Clinton Foundation and Clinton HIV/AIDS Initiative (an unauthorized and unapproved program by IRS codes) has been a sub-recipient of Global Fund money (pages 8, 9, 11, 25, 51): https://t.co/DRkhXwNBtl — FBH (Financial Bounty Hunters/USA) (@LWDoyleUSA) March 27, 2020

5. “to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to correct and prevent the misuse of Fund resources.” (page 6/10) The Congressional report and other reviews minimize the size of the fraud and misappropriation of funds. Others with a more discerning eye had a more critical take. — FBH (Financial Bounty Hunters/USA) (@LWDoyleUSA) March 27, 2020

7. Who was minding the purse strings of USAID which was the source of funds that went from the US State Dept to the Global Fund at this juncture? Documents we sourced from the State Department show that none other than Secretary Hillary Clinton herself over saw the USAID funds. — FBH (Financial Bounty Hunters/USA) (@LWDoyleUSA) March 27, 2020

10. the Global Fund and also other recipients of Global Fund money who in turn were donors to the Clinton Foundation (classic money laundering). These donors include the governments of Dominican Republic, Rwanda, and Lesotho. Where was the State Department IG while all this — FBH (Financial Bounty Hunters/USA) (@LWDoyleUSA) March 27, 2020

12. So when you hear from @BillGates and the World Health Organization @WHO and the Global Fund @GlobalFund and a host of others about WHO leader Tedros Adhanom and for another version of the Global Fund to battle coronavirus, please retweet this thread. — FBH (Financial Bounty Hunters/USA) (@LWDoyleUSA) March 27, 2020

For those who would like to track our Clinton Foundation Whistleblower case v IRS in the US Tax Court

