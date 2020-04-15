Clinton Investigators: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General is Corrupt Puppet of Bill Gates & Clinton Foundation

The current Director-General of WHO is Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and according to two key Clinton Foundation investigators, he is little more than a puppet of illicit masters and master schemers running in the global vaccine and faux charity-health care arena.

A puppet of masters like Bill Gates and Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton. Larry Doyle and former DOJ boss and partner John Moynihan, who testified in Congress against the corrupt Clinton Foundation, said in a scathing series of Tweets that the WHO head is just another chess piece on the board of world health schemers. And he is controlled by overlords like Gates and the Clinton’s.

