Clinton Insider Skewers Comey: ‘Lying, Renegade Narcissistic’ (VIDEO)

Longtime Clinton insider Lanny Davis is accusing former FBI Director James Comey of being a “liar” and a “renegade narcissist.”

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Sunday, Davis pointed to Comey’s interactions with Congress back in September 2016 and his decision the next month to reopen an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Davis said that Comey is lying when he says that he was “obligated” to write a letter on Oct. 28, 2016 reopening the email probe because of promises he had made to Congress. But Davis said that Comey merely told congressional leaders that he would “look at” any new evidence that emerged regarding Clinton emails.

“Mr. Comey is lying when he said he was, quote, ‘obligated’ to write that letter because he promised Congress. He now knows that that’s a false statement; a knowing false statement is a lie,” Davis said. – READ MORE

