Politics TV
Clinton: ‘I Am Done With Being a Candidate’ (VIDEO)
Hillary Clinton said in an interview airing Sunday that her career as a political candidate is over, adding she was not finished with politics because “our country’s future is at stake.”
In an interview on the CBS program “Sunday Morning,” Clinton declared she would remain active but that she was “done with being a candidate.”
Hillary Clinton said in an interview airing Sunday that her political career as a candidate is over.
Washington Free Beacon