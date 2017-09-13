Clinton Doubles Down on ‘Basket of Deplorables’

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is standing behind her controversial “basket of deplorables” comment in her new book, What Happened.

“I regret handing Trump a political gift with my ‘deplorables’ comment,” Clinton wrote, Politico reported based on an early review copy of the book acquired by that publication.

In a contemporary statement following that comment, Clinton said that “last night I was grossly generalistic, and that’s never a good idea. I regret saying half — that was wrong.” – READ MORE