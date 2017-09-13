True Pundit

Clinton Doubles Down on ‘Basket of Deplorables’

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is standing behind her controversial “basket of deplorables” comment in her new book, What Happened.

“I regret handing Trump a political gift with my ‘deplorables’ comment,” Clinton wrote, Politico reported based on an early review copy of the book acquired by that publication.

In a contemporary statement following that comment, Clinton said that “last night I was grossly generalistic, and that’s never a good idea. I regret saying half — that was wrong.” – READ MORE

Presidential election loser Hillary Clinton will stand behind her massively controversial "basket of deplorables" comment in her new book, What Happened.
  • yurlittledog2

    Hey Hillary…….. How Do You Like Us NOW…….How do you like Deplorables now

    How do you like Deplorables now

    Now that We got are way

    Do you still think We are Deplorables standing here today

    We couldn’t make you President

    But Which You always dreamed about?!

    How do you like Deplorables now?! HOW DO YOU LIKE IT HILLARY!!!