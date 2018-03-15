Clinton Donor, Obama Entrepreneurship Ambassador Charged With Massive Fraud

Elizabeth Holmes, a Clinton donor who was named a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under former President Barack Obama, has settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission after being charged with “massive fraud” on Wednesday.

Holmes, 34, was the founder and CEO of Theranos, a privately owned Silicon Valley health tech company once valued at $9 billion. The SEC alleges the company deceived investors when raising more than $700 million from late 2013 to 2015, and as a result, Holmes will pay a $500,000 fine and be barred from serving as a director or officer of a public company for 10 years, according to CNBC.

The SEC alleged that Theranos raised more than $700 million from late 2013 to 2015 while “deceiving investors by making it appear as if Theranos had successfully developed a commercially-ready portable blood analyzer that could perform a full range of laboratory tests from a small sample of blood.”

The SEC also said Theranos deceived investors by “hosting misleading technology demonstrations, and overstating the extent of Theranos’ relationships with commercial partners,” noting that at times Theranos’ technology performed could only do about 12 tests of the over 200 tests advertised. The SEC also said former Theranos President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani and Holmes lied about the extent of Thernos’ involvement with the military.

[…]

Theranos previously settled a lawsuit with one of its biggest investors, Partner Fund Management, which invested more than $96 million in Theranos in 2014. Holmes has already said she plans to give away shares to the “most significant shareholders.” – READ MORE

