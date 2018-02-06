Clinton crony George Stephanopoulos slashes vacation mansion price amid pressure over lavish ABC salary

“Good Morning America” star and Clinton crony George Stephanopoulos has slashed the price of his Hamptons mansion as the liberal ABC newsman faces increased pressure over his lofty salary.

Stephanopoulos and his wife, the socialite and actress Ali Wentworth, have re-listed their summer vacation home on Long Island’s ultra-exclusive East End, shedding almost $1 million off the 2016 listing price, the New York Post reported, citing Realtor.com.

Stephanopoulos’ spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment as to the reason for selling the home, or the price cut.

The dramatic price reduction comes as the “Good Morning America” co-host faces increased pressure at ABC now that morning-show competitors Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose have been kicked to the curb over sexual misconduct allegations. ABC’s chief anchor Stephanopoulos’ eight-figure salary increasingly stands out as an anomaly as NBC rolls out a fun-loving and far less expensive team during the first two hours of arch-rival “Today.”

Stephanopoulos is a former top aide to the Clintons and close friend of Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel. He is believed to earn roughly $15 million a year at ABC, according to Business Insider.

Stephanopoulos was a longtime Clinton operative and prominent Democrat, which became a source of embarrassment to ABC during the presidential campaign when he was caught secretly giving money to the Clinton Foundation. He had to recuse himself from hosting any presidential debates. President Trump has denounced Stephanopoulos for liberal bias, deriding him as “little George.” – READ MORE

