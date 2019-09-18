Clinton Continues to Insist Voter Suppression Was the Cause for Her 2016 Election Loss

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is continuing to suggest that her defeat to President Donald Trump in the last election was because of voter suppression.

During George Washington University’s “In Defense of Democracy” event on Tuesday, Clinton told the audience about what she tells Democratic hopefuls the “biggest obstacle” might be: “You can run the best campaign, you can have the best plans, you can get the nomination, you can win the popular vote. And you can lose the Electoral College and therefore the election for these four reasons. Number one, voter suppression.”

She added by also suggesting that failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ (D-Ga.) loss in the 2018 midterms for the Georgia governor’s spot was due to voter suppression:

“We saw what happened in Georgia where Stacey Abrams should be governor of that state. Registered voters were kept off the rolls. Their registrations just piled up in some back office with no intention to ever enroll them so that they could actually vote.

We also saw what happened in 2016. Experts estimate that anywhere from 27,000 to 200,000 Wisconsin citizen voters, predominantly in Milwaukee, were turned away from the polls. That’s a lot of potential voters.” – READ MORE