Clinton claims US faces ‘full-fledged crisis’ under Trump, says White House lifts up white supremacism

Under President Donald Trump’s leadership, the United States is facing a “full-fledged crisis in our democracy,” failed 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton claimed Sunday.

While speaking at an event commemorating the 54th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama, Clinton condemned the direction that Trump is leading America, drawing parallels to the dark times that engulfed the civil rights movement last century.

“This is a time, my friends, when fundamental rights, civic virtue, freedom of the press, the rule of law, truth, facts, and reason are under assault,” Clinton said, according to CNN. “And make no mistake, we are living through a full-fledged crisis in our democracy.”

Though she never directly mentioned Trump by name, Clinton clearly directed her comments at Trump, who she rebuked for, as she claimed, providing racism a platform and stripping back civil rights.

"When racist and white supremacist views are lifted up in the media and the White House, when hard-fought-for civil rights are being stripped back, when the single most important fight of our time, which makes it possible to fight every other fight and must be, as Frederick Douglass would say, our North Star — the fight to protect our vote — is not gathering the momentum and the energy and the passion it deserves, we have a lot of work to do, don't we?" Clinton said.