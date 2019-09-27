Clinton Claims Trump Has Turned US Foreign Policy Into a ‘Cheap Extortion Racket’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused President Donald Trump of turning U.S. foreign policy into a “cheap extortion racket” amid calls for his impeachment.

During a speech at Georgetown University on Friday, Clinton discussed her thoughts on Trump’s impeachment battle for the first time publically.

She claimed Trump has turned U.S. foreign policy into a “cheap extortion racket.”

“We all know that has just announced the opening of an impeachment inquiry into the president on the basis of evidence that he betrayed his oath of office to uphold the Constitution and protect and defend our country. He has turned American diplomacy into a cheap extortion racket. He has denigrated and — let’s be honest — stabbed in the back the career foreign service officers who serve bravely and selflessly, no matter the politics of the administration that they are working under. And now they are caught in the crossfire.”

Clinton went onto say that Americans have always "known" that Trump was a "corrupt businessman who cheated people," but noted that this time is different because it is coming from the office of the president.