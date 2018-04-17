Clinton Cash: Confidant revealed as buyer of $20M Rockefeller home

A stunning New York real estate deal has offered a glimpse into just how much money one of Bill Clinton’s closest confidants has raked in over the years, after it was reported that Doug Band snatched up the Manhattan townhouse of the late business magnate David Rockefeller – for a cool $20 million.

Band, a longtime Clinton adviser, bought the mansion on the Upper East Side through a limited liability company, two people familiar with the transaction told The Wall Street Journal.

The 9,777 square-foot townhouse, located on a quiet block between Lexington and Third Avenues, is spread out over four levels and features eight bedrooms and a library, in addition to six staff rooms.

The house was built in 1924 and originally listed for $32.5 million last June. It also features a landscaped garden with “silver birch trees, mature rhododendrons and trimmed moss,” according to a profile of the home by The New York Times last year.

Rockefeller and his wife Peggy bought the home in 1948, and lived in the space for almost seven decades. The home was put on the market last year after Rockefeller, grandson of industrial magnet John D. Rockefeller and onetime CEO of Chase Manhattan Bank, died at the age of 101.

Band, 45, has been in the Clinton family orbit for decades. He is among a cadre of Clinton associates at the center of reports suggesting they used those family connections to drum up business — though Band has suggested such claims are “ridiculous.” – READ MORE

