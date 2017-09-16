Politics TV
Clinton Can’t Say Whether She Would Have Kept Comey as FBI Director if She Had Won (VIDEO)
Hillary Clinton could not say Thursday whether she would have kept former FBI Director James Comey in his post had she won the 2016 presidential election.
Clinton spoke with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who asked her the hypothetical question during the course of a longer interview.
Washington Free Beacon
