Clinton calls 2016 election ‘traumatic,’ admits she’d like to ‘take back’ some things she said

Almost a year and a half since losing her bid for president, former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton still is talking about election woes, calling it a “traumatic” experience.

Speaking at Rutgers University Thursday, Clinton spoke primarily about being a woman in politics — and being targeted as a result, the problem Republicans face as a disjointed unit, the upcoming elections and her hopes that the recent events under the Trump administration would motivate people enough to vote for change.

When asked about being told to get off the public stage and “shut up,” Clinton said she was “struck” by the fact that “they never said that to any man,” citing unsourced research from “one of the young people” on her staff.

Clinton also mentioned being called “shrill” by the media, which she said never commented on her opponent’s habit of “finger waving.”

“It’s about time that women were allowed to be themselves the way men are allowed to be themselves,” she said.

The former secretary of state also said she’s regretted some things she said.

“I can do better. There are things I’ve said I’d like to take back.” – READ MORE

