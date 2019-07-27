“Clinton Body Count” Is Trending On Twitter, The Establishment Blames Russia

Americans waking up to check Twitter this morning were greeted with the trending hashtag “#ClintonBodyCount.” This hashtag is referencing a long-running theory that the Clintons have been responsible for multiple murders to keep their corruption secret.

But the re-emergence of the trending hashtag has, of course, been blamed on “Russian bots.”

Russia didn't wait long to prove Mueller 100% correct about Putin interfering in our politics today with the #ClintonBodyCount trending hashtag. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) July 25, 2019

Troll farms earning their living already & it's only 4 a.m. #Clintons #ClintonBodyCount



Fix your fucking trash app @Jack — Kno (@Kno) July 25, 2019

The phrase has since been used to link the mysterious deaths of people who were connected to Bill and Hillary Clinton in some fascinating ways. For example, the 1993 suicide of White House Deputy Counsel Vince Foster, and the fatal armed robbery of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich in 2016.

Many Twitter users are asking others to check their own morality before defending the Clintons.


