Clinton Aide: Hillary Would Be President if Hulu Doc Came Out Before Election

Longtime Hillary Clinton loyalist Philippe Reines said his boss would have been elected president if the new Hulu documentary about her life came out before Election Day in 2016.

“There’s just so much she and we can do,” Reines told MSNBC on Tuesday. “We would have loved to have had this—you know, Nanette probably is responsible for more than Vladimir Putin. If we had this documentary the day before Election Day in 2016, she would be president right now.”

In addition to a lack of documentary footage prior to her 2016 campaign, Clinton has assigned blame for her loss to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and his supporters, coverage of her paid Wall Street speeches, coverage of her private email server use, high expectations, fake news, Facebook, WikiLeaks and Russian interference, American collusion with Russian interference, the Democratic National Committee, and sexism. She’s also called for the abolition of the Electoral College.

She has particularly blamed former FBI director James Comey and the letter he sent to Congress reopening the investigation into her private email server on Oct. 28, 2016. – READ MORE

