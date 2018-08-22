Clinton 2020? Hillary Heading Election Fundraisers in Major Cities

Though there are plenty of voters on both sides of the ideological divide who’ve had more than enough of Hillary Clinton over the years, the failed presidential candidate simply refuses to fully fade away from the political scene.

In fact, NBC News just reported that the former secretary of state and 2016 Democrat nominee will be jumping “back into the fray” to help fundraise for the Democrat Party ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Clinton is reportedly scheduled to headline at least three events on behalf of the Democratic National Committee — to be held in Chicago, New York and San Francisco — events that are being billed as “intimate dinners with discussion,” open for those willing to make a hefty donation to the party.

Sources close to Clinton also suggested that she is planning to hold fundraisers on behalf of certain female candidates. Clinton’s political organization, Onward Together, has also been making contributions to Democrat congressional candidates challenging incumbent Republicans in districts Clinton won in 2016.

To be sure, the Democrats could certainly use some help on the fundraising front, as the latest reports indicate that the DNC is getting trounced in that respect by the Republican National Committee. – READ MORE

Judicial Watching is calling for a re-opening of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails after finding more classified information on the former Secretary of State’s non-“state.gov” email system.

On Thursday, the watchdog revealed that it had received two batches, 184 pages and 45 pages, of newly uncovered emails belonging to Hillary Clinton from the U.S. Department of State sent and received over her unsecured server.

The emails were uncovered by a FOIA lawsuit filed on May 6, 2015, after the State Department failed to respond to a March 4, 2015 FOIA request seeking all emails sent or received by Clinton in her official capacity as Secretary of State, as well as all emails by other State Department employees to Clinton regarding her non-“state.gov” email address.– READ MORE