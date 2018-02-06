Clint Eastwood Casts Real Heroes to Play Themselves in New Film, Gives Them This Acting Advice

Director Clint Eastwood offered a bit of strange advice to his newest actors — Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos, and Anthony Sadler — to prepare for the film, “The 15:17 to Paris.”

In 2015, Stone, Skarlatos, and Sadler were on a train to Paris in 2015 when a terrorist entered their train car.

As Ayoub El Khazzani struggled with his assault rifle, the young men seized on the opportunity and subdued him. Stone, a U.S. Air Force medic, also used his own fingers to stop a stranger, Mark Moogalian, from bleeding to death from a gunshot wound.

Now the three friends have recreated the two-minute heroism scene for the silver screen. While Eastwood was determined to have them portray themselves, they themselves weren’t so certain.

However, Eastwood wasn’t keen on the idea of turning the real heroes into actors. Stone explained that the director told them:

“No, you don’t want to do that because then it will make it look like you’re acting. I just want you to go out there and be natural and do it how it happened.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *