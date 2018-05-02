Climate group raises money to carve Trump’s face into glacier

A Finnish climate group is raising $500,000 to carve President Trump’s face into an arctic iceberg.

In an attempt to prove global warming exists, a Finnish group called Melting Ice wants to carve a 115-foot ice sculpture of Trump’s face into a glacier for an effort they call “Project Trumpmore.”

“Global warming is one of the most important issues and topics of today. There are still people who ponder whether it’s a real issue,” Nicolas Prieto, the chairman of the Melting Ice, is quoted saying on the association’s website. “We want to build the monument for all of us, so we can see how long the sculpture lasts before melting. Often people only believe something when they see it with their own eyes.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1