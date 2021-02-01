Climate Envoy John Kerry Ahead of U.N. COP26 Summit: ‘We Have Nine Years Left’

John Kerry, whom President Joe Biden appointed as the United States special presidential envoy for climate, said in an interview with the BBC on Wednesday that only nine years remain to save the planet from so-called manmade climate change.

Kerry was asked about the United Nation’s COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, scheduled for November.

“Glasgow will be extremely important,” Kerry said. “In fact, I would say that in my judgment, it is the last best chance the world has to come together in order to do the things we need to do to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis.”

“Three years ago, we were told we have 12 years to avoid those consequences,” Kerry said. “Three of those years were lost because we had Donald Trump, who didn’t believe in any of it. And now we have nine years left to try to do what science is telling us we need to do.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --