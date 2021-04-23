Climate Activists Dump Cow Poop at the White House To Protest Biden’s Climate Plan

Climate activists took to the streets of Washington, D.C., to express their disapproval of President Joe Biden’s climate plan.

They dumped more than a dozen wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House on Thursday, according to Washingtonian’s Jane Recker. The demonstrators could be heard shouting, “Bullsh*t.”

The group conducting the demonstration is Extinction Rebellion, which defines itself as “a decentralised, international and politically non-partisan movement using non-violent direct action and civil disobedience to persuade governments to act justly on the Climate and Ecological Emergency.”

After dumping the cow manure in front of the White House, a sign was placed in the pile reading, “Stop the bullsh*t.” Another sign held up read, “Declare climate emergency now.” – READ MORE

