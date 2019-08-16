Cleveland Indians’ Yasiel Puig becomes American citizen years after harrowing escape from Cuba

The next time Cleveland Indians star Yasiel Puig steps into the batter’s box to compete in America’s pastime, he’ll take his hacks as an American citizen.

Puig, the wildly athletic, powerful, electrifying and sometimes controversial outfielder, tweeted Wednesday that he is now officially a citizen of the USA.

The Cuban native, who risked his life on several occasions to escape the communist regime and complete a twist-filled, treacherous journey that eventually landed him in the U.S., tweeted a photo of himself with dyed red hair and holding a tiny American flag.

“Thank You God for this great opportunity to be an American citizen,” he wrote in the tweet.

Puig’s journey from Cuba to playing Major League Baseball in the U.S. is a harrowing one detailed in an in-depth piece in Los Angeles Magazine in 2014. – READ MORE