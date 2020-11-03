Clergy Slam Newsom for Targeting Churches as Dodgers Fans Run Wild

California clergy challenging state coronavirus restrictions ripped Democratic leaders for targeting churches as large crowds gathered in the streets after the Dodgers’ World Series championship.

“How dare Los Angeles County food and garbage inspectors issue $1,000 fines to Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church because the parish let 11 women into their spacious sanctuary to pray, while county officials turn a blind eye to revelry in the streets, with massive crowds shouting and chanting in close proximity over a period of hours,” Paul Jonna, special counsel for the Thomas More Society, told the Washington Free Beacon.

Thousands rioted and looted in Los Angeles after the Dodgers’ World Series victory on Tuesday. Despite multiple arrests and the condemnation of the Los Angeles Police Department, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D.) tweeted a congratulatory note to the Dodgers without mentioning the violent crowds.

In photos: Dodgers World Series celebration in Downtown Los Angeles Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/rM3MjwssqL — JP (@jaypowers__) October 28, 2020

Newsom’s office declined to comment on the size of the crowd.

Los Angeles County said mass celebrations have been linked to the spread of the virus.* – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --