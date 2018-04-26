Classless: MSNBC’s Wallace Suggests Trump Touches Macron More Than Melania (VIDEO)

With French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C. for an official state visit, the liberal media were eager to pounce on any seemingly awkward “bromance” moments he and President Trump shared. And since Macron’s arrival, the two world leaders have exchanged seemingly countless handshakes and shoulder grabs (including Trump joking about brushing dandruff off Macron’s shoulder).

Of course, former Republican Nicolle Wallace used her MSNBC show Deadline: White House on Tuesday to take a classless shot at the President’s marriage.

Wallace eased into maligning Trump’s marriage by first drawing attention to the body language on display between Trump and Macron. “If there’s any love lost between President Trump and President Macron, you can’t tell from their body language,” she noted before playing a series of clips of their physical interactions. – READ MORE

