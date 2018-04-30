Classless Loon Attacks Sarah Sanders, Blindsided When Papa Huck Evens the Score

While President Donald Trump held a rally with supporters in Washington, Michigan, Saturday night, Washington D.C.’s media elite gathered for the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner.

The event was hosted by “comedian” Michelle Wolf, who spent her time attacking the president as well as the prominent women in his administration, such as Ivanka Trump and Kellyanne Conway

But according to TheBlaze, Wolf’s most brutal jabs were reserved for press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was in attendance as a representative of the administration in Trump’s absence.

Wolf smeared Sanders as an unrepentant liar and harshly criticized her physical appearance. Sanders, who obviously found the “jokes” unfunny, nevertheless stoically remained at the dais and suffered the abuse that was gleefully lobbed against her.

The WHCD was supposed to celebrate the 1st Amendment. Instead they celebrated bullying, vulgarity, and hate. They got all dressed up so they would look nicer when they had a hired gun savagely attack their guests. Do they really wonder why America has no respect for them? Sad! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 29, 2018

TheBlaze reported separately that the press secretary’s father, former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, was none too pleased by the brutal treatment of his daughter by the WHCA dinner host and attendees, and took to Twitter to speak his mind in her defense as any father would. – READ MORE

