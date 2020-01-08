CLASSIFIED: Inside Iran’s Secret & Deadly Terror Committee; Death Squad Headed by Khomeini Decides What Gets Blown Up, Who Gets Murdered Across the Globe

The Deep State dislikes when classified information leaks. Iran’s secret and deadly ‘Committee of Nine’ is no exception.

You have never heard of this death court. Even seasoned folks in the State Dept. & CIA do not know it exists. The FBI? Only the top folks have heard of it in the Bureau.

And they all want to keep its existence under the carpet, away from the public. You are not supposed to know what all the money Iran has grabbed from other countries and has obtained from the U.S — like Obama’s $150 BILLION+ sent to Iran — really funds.

Until now.

Remember just days ago Ayatollah Khomeini was crying for the TV cameras about the drone strike that killed his terror boss Gen. Soleimani?

Give me a break.

Khomeini runs this stealth terror court that has killed thousands of people worldwide. I detail the deadly Commitee of Nine in my recent podcast as well as in my book, How We Dismantled the FBI in Our Pajamas which detailed how Obama and Bush sold out to Iran time and time again.

-Thomas Paine