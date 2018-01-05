More classified emails found on Weiner’s laptop, Judicial Watch says

At least 18 classified emails sent from the account of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin were found by the FBI on a laptop belonging to her estranged husband, Anthony Weiner.

According to the conservative group Judicial Watch, five previously unreleased classified emails were found among a batch of 147 documents related to Abedin that were released by the State Department last week.

“These are classified records that [Former FBI Director] James Comey and his colleagues … knew were on the Weiner laptop, but didn’t take seriously enough to pursue criminal charges against Abedin or Clinton for allowing this egregious abuse of trust that the American people placed in them,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday.

“It wasn’t just low-level classified materials that were found in the Clinton email server,” Fitton said, “but there were highly top secret documents of the most secure type and it would have resulted in a criminal prosecution, I guarantee you, if you were anyone else but the Democratic nominee for president.” – READ MORE

