Clash Between Al Sharpton and Pro-Trump Pastor Mark Burns Derails: ‘You’re Not Strong Because You Yell Loud!’ (VIDEO)

An MSNBC panel went off the rails on Saturday when Al Sharptonchallenged Trump-loving pastor Mark Burns to name a single policy President Donald Trump has enacted to help the African-American community.

Speaking of Kanye West and his support of Trump, Burns opined, “We should be applauding he’s a free-thinking black man who believes President Trump has policies. Whether you like him personally or not, his policy [sic] is the best for black workers in this country.”–  READ MORE

