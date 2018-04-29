Politics TV
Clash Between Al Sharpton and Pro-Trump Pastor Mark Burns Derails: ‘You’re Not Strong Because You Yell Loud!’ (VIDEO)
An MSNBC panel went off the rails on Saturday when Al Sharptonchallenged Trump-loving pastor Mark Burns to name a single policy President Donald Trump has enacted to help the African-American community.
Speaking of Kanye West and his support of Trump, Burns opined, “We should be applauding he’s a free-thinking black man who believes President Trump has policies. Whether you like him personally or not, his policy [sic] is the best for black workers in this country.”– READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
An MSNBC panel went off the rails on Saturday when Al Sharpton challenged Trump-loving pastor Mark Burns to name a single policy Trump has enacted to help the African-American community.
www.mediaite.com