Clarence Thomas Warns SCOTUS: Address Abortion Issue Before It Becomes a Tool of ‘Eugenic Manipulation’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is calling for the issue of abortion to be addressed before it can “become a tool of eugenic manipulation.”

Thomas wrote a concurring opinion on the decision to not review an Indiana lawbanning abortions based on race, sex, or disability.

The justice wrote in his opinion that “further percolation may assist” a review of the Indiana law and could potentially “promote a state’s compelling interest in preventing abortion from becoming a tool of modern-day eugenics.”

He claimed that the court will eventually have to address the issue due to the controversial nature and potential ethical problems.

“Although the court declines to wade into these issues today, we cannot avoid them forever,” Thomas wrote. “Having created the constitutional right to an abortion, this court is dutybound to address its scope.”

In his opinion, Thomas also wrote that the Indiana case "highlights the fact that abortion is an act rife with the potential for eugenic manipulation."