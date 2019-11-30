Clarence Thomas Slams Joe Biden, Democrats for Handling of His Confirmation Hearings

Justice Clarence Thomas blasted former Vice President Joe Biden over his role in leading the 1991 confirmation process.

In a documentary titled “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words,” set to be released in 2020, Thomas criticized Biden for how he managed his confirmation hearings.

He denies Anita Hill’s allegations of sexual harassment and says Biden and Senate Democrats on the Judiciary Committee were trying to “get rid of me.”

“Do I have like stupid written on the back of my shirt? I mean, come on. We know what this is all about. People should just tell the truth: ‘This is the wrong black guy; he has to be destroyed.’ Just say it. Then now we’re at least honest with each other. The idea was to get rid of me. And then, after I was there, it was to undermine me.”

Thomas didn’t mention Biden by name, but the filmmakers asked him about Biden’s line of questioning about “natural law,” he says that he felt Biden was trying to get him to share his views on abortion.

“I have no idea what he was talking about. I understood what he was trying to do. I didn’t really appreciate it. Natural law was nothing more than a way of tricking me into talking about abortion.” – READ MORE