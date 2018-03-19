Clapper News Network? CNN Pays Source for Leaking With Paid On-Air Gig

George Neumayr at The American Spectator made hay with the new House Intelligence Committee report that accuses former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper of leaking to CNN in January as CNN’s Jake Tapper broke the story that senior intelligence officials briefed President Obama and President-elect Trump on the Christopher Steele “dossier.” That would make sense…considering CNN is now paying Clapper to be a yapper to Tapper on TV.

CNN continues to dominate with respect to nat sec contributors. Former Director of Nat Intelligence James Clapper is joining the network — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 2, 2017

Neumayr began:

The late pundit Robert Novak used to say that government officials can choose to be either “a source or a target.” In other words, leak information to reporters and you can count on flattering coverage and protection from them. An added bonus to leaking, as former Intelligence Director Jim Clapper discovered, is that the network to which you are leaking will turn you into a paid contributor.

According to Congressman Jim Jordan, speaking to Fox News, “Clapper was actually the guy leaking information” to CNN about the presidential briefing on the Steele dossier that served as the pretext for the media feeding frenzy over possible Russian blackmail of Trump.

One can only laugh at the utter fraudulence of CNN: it pads its panels with government officials who leak to it, then presents them to its audience as “nonpartisan” experts commenting on the aftershocks of the very stories they leaked.

Trump’s intuition about a politicized intelligence community is confirmed daily by the rantings of its former members who treat the studios of television news like a retirement center. Eager to get in on this act, NBC recently hired former CIA director John Brennan, who also ingratiated himself to reporters through leaks. On his Twitter account, he describes himself as “nonpartisan” and NBC supports that con by letting him comment on the investigation his partisan manipulation of intelligence instigated. – READ MORE

