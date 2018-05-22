True Pundit

Clapper: FBI Was Protecting Trump Campaign, Not Spying (VIDEO)

Posted on
Former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday that federal law enforcement was investigating the Trump campaign only to protect it from undue Russian infiltration.

“The big thing here is this is not about spying on his campaign, it’s about what the Russians are doing,” Clapper said. “Were they attempting to infiltrate the campaign?”- READ MORE

The former director of national intelligence defended the Obama administration's actions during the 2016 campaign, saying they were aimed at Russia.

