Claiming ‘Staggering Evidence of Election Fraud,’ Trump Attorney Sidney Powell Says She’ll Soon ‘Release the Kraken’ On 2020 Election (VIDEO)

Attorney Sidney Powell is not a crackpot, a nut, or a fraud. The distinguished and tireless lawyer who is General Michael Flynn’s attorney, and who has rooted out government malfeasance and criminality before, has become convinced that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election and she “can’t wait” to prove the voting machines used are at fault.

President Trump won this election in a landslide. It’s going to be irrefutable. Patriots are coming forward everyday, all day, faster than we can collect their information with testimony they’re willing to give under oath about how their votes were stolen and how the machines operated.

Powell told Fox Business’s Lou Dobbs that she’s received sworn statements under penalty of perjury and other evidence calling into question the Dominion voting machines.

I can hardly wait to put forth all the evidence that we have collected on Dominion, starting with the fact that it was created to produce altered voting results in Venezuela for Hugo Chavez and then shift internationally to manipulate votes for purchase in other countries, including this one. It was funded by money from Venezuela and Cuba and China has a role in it also, so if you want to talk about foreign election interference we certainly have it now. We have staggering statistical evidence, we have staggering testimony from witnesses including one who was personally in briefings when all this was discussed and planned beginning with Hugo Chavez and how it was designed there. Then saw it happening in this country.

She is persuaded that in every single state that inexplicably stopped counting votes on election night, Dominion machines were "updated."

