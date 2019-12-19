CLAIM: ‘Snippy’ Jerry Nadler throws ‘hissy fit’ over cheese on hamburger

House Judiciary Committee chairman and impeachment champion Jerry Nadler is apparently a bit of a diva.

Nadler, who is reportedly away from Washington to tend to a family emergency, was spotted today on a DC-bound Amtrak train by Brad Blakeman, a former George W. Bush aide and regular Fox News guest.

“Look who is on my Amtrak Acela train from NYC to DC!” Blakeman wrote on Facebook earlier today with two photos of Nadler standing in the aisle.

“I witnessed first hand Nadler’s snippy sense of entitlement when I caught up with him in the Cafe Car. He demanded that the attendant take the cheese off his hamburger before serving him. When she hesitated he had a hissy fit.