Civil rights pioneer wants blacks to join GOP, says Democrats ‘most afraid’ of ‘conservative blacks’

Civil rights pioneer and unabashed conservative Clarence Henderson had a central message for those gathered to hear him speak in Fayetteville, North Carolina, last week: Black voters should join the Republican Party.

He also told those at the Cumberland County Republican Women’s Club last Tuesday that “what the Democratic Party is most afraid of is conservative blacks,” the Fayetteville Observer reported.

Henderson was part of the famous Greensboro lunch counter sit-in movement in 1960 that led to desegregating them, and he has credited the GOP with backing equal rights for black Americans. In the iconic photograph below, Henderson is in the far right seat:

#OTD 1960 Four African American college students sat down at a segregated lunch counter at Woolworth’s in Greensboro, NC, & politely asked for service. They were Joseph A. McNeil, Franklin E. McCain, William Smith & Clarence Henderson. Shown here on 2nd day of sit-in. pic.twitter.com/zmZCdEWR0b — MNHistoricalSociety (@mnhs) February 1, 2018

Now as president of the North Carolina chapter of the Frederick Douglass Foundation — which aims to increase the number of conservative Christian blacks in the Republican ranks — Henderson said the organization’s efforts also have seen success, the Observer reported. – READ MORE

