Civil Rights Leader Rev. William Owens Endorses Donald Trump

The founder and president of the Coalition of African American Pastors (CAAP), Owens, along with his wife, Dr. Deborah Owens, are the authors of A Dream Derailed: How the Left Hijacked Civil Rights to Create a Permanent Underclass.

In a press release, Owens noted the significance of the current election, explaining that Trump’s record on issues that are important to black Americans has earned him another term in office.

“President Trump did something that few other politicians do,” Owens said. “He sought out the opinion of a variety of African American leaders and he listened to what we had to say. Then he supported policies and programs that have real potential to help Black families.”

Detailing further how Trump has backed black Americans, Owens first observed the president’s support for prison reform and his ability to win bipartisan support for the First Step Act.

Next, Owens cited Trump's "increased funding for historically Black colleges and reduced Black unemployment."

