Civil rights attorney blasts Biden for ‘insulting’ African Americans: ‘I’m Black and I’m not voting for him’

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Thursday that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been “insulting” to African Americans and claimed he refuses to offer substantive promises of help to underserved African American communities and those that are currently being rocked by crime waves.

Terrell said the mainstream media is painting a false narrative that purports President Trump “doesn’t care” about the victims of urban violence, when the opposite is true.

“ has not gone to these Democratic cities and embraced the victims like President Trump has. He has not walked hand in hand with police officers,” Terrell told “Bill Hemmer Reports”.

“Joe Biden has insulted every African American by saying if you don’t vote for me, ‘you ain’t Black.’ I’m Black. I’m not voting for him. He’s an insult to every American because people decide on the competency of the candidate – Joe Biden has to help the people in those cities and he’s not doing it. He’s in his basement.”

Earlier this year, Biden told a New York City morning radio program that if African Americans were unsure whether to support him or Trump, they “ain’t Black.” The Delaware Democrat later expressed regret for those comments: – READ MORE

