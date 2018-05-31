City Shuts Down Child’s Charity Lemonade Stand For Lack Of Permit

The government has gotten so big that kids can no longer sell lemonade for charity without being shut down by bureaucracy.

According to CBS Denver, “Denver police shut down a lemonade stand put on by a group of brothers over a permitting issue.”

Jennifer Knowles, the mother who helped her sons erect the lemonade stand, said she wanted them to learn a little bit about entrepreneurship and charity. Little did she know they would learn a tough lesson about the heartlessness of Uncle Sam.

“The boys went online and they decided they wanted to help a child in another country less fortunate, and we found a place in Colorado Springs called Charity International, and they picked a five-year-old boy in Indonesia,” she said.

Despite the inherent innocence and good nature of this lemonade stand, a miserly Scrooge yelled “bah humbug” to the police, resulting in the boys’ charitable operation being shut down.

“Someone complained about our lemonade stand,” said Knowles.

When the police showed up, they told the two tykes that they need a permit to sell lemonade, comparing their stand to hot dog, peanut and sunflower seed vendors outside Coors Field. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1