City in China issues a bubonic plague alert

Health officials from a city in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia issued a bubonic plague warning on Sunday after a suspected case of the highly infectious disease known as the “Black Death” was revealed.

The health committee of the city of Bayannur issued a third-level alert, the second-lowest category in a four-level system. The notice requests citizens to report any suspected cases of plague or fever with no apparent causes. It forbids the hunting and eating of animals that could carry the plague. The alert also instructed the public to report any sick or dead marmots. The warning period will be in effect through the end of the year.

“There were four reported cases of plague in Inner Mongolia last November, including two of pneumonic plague, a deadlier variant of plague,” according to the Independent. A Mongolian couple died of the bubonic plague after eating raw marmot kidney.

The bubonic plague is one of three types of plague caused by bacterium Yersinia pestis, a zoonotic bacteria usually found in small mammals and their fleas. – READ MORE

