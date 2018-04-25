City demands Warren opponent take down ‘Only a real Indian can defeat the fake Indian’ sign

Massachusetts Senate candidate Shiva Ayyadurai has a catchy new campaign slogan: “Only a REAL INDIAN can defeat the fake Indian.”

The 54-year-old entrepreneur, who holds four degrees from MIT, recently plastered the slogan on a massive sign draped over a bus parked in front of an office building he owns about a mile from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s home in Cambridge, Fox News reports.

The sign also features Ayyadurai’s headshot, alongside Warren’s mug wearing a Native American headdress.

Ayyadurai first displayed campaign signs on the bus last March, initially with the message “Shiva 4 Senate/Be the Light,” then “Shiva U.S. Senate/Fight for America.”

But when he put up his new campaign slogan on March 17, city officials immediately threatened him with $300 per day in fines over alleged zoning violations.

“This is a political vendetta by city officials who are supporters of Elizabeth Warren,” Ayyadurai, who was born in Bombay, India, told The Washington Times. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1