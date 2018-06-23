Cities See Massive Spikes In Cheating Spouses, Ultra-Liberal Seattle #1

Cities have seen a massive increase in cheating spouses, according to Ashley Madison, the website known for facilitating extramarital affairs.

Speaking with USA Today, the lascivious dating site provided some shocking data from 2017, revealing a spike in membership from several major cities. The summer months were the peak, with women signups reaching a record high in July.

The ultra-liberal Seattle holds the top spot; Ashley Madison reasoned this may have something to do with the city being the birthplace of Starbucks. “The coffee chain has the most used gift cards by men who purchase credits on the website,” reports USA Today.

The pot-smoking city of Denver holds second place, with Dallas and Philadelphia trailing closely behind. – READ MORE

