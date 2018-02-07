Circus Child Sex Ring: ‘Blood Rituals’ Performed On 8-Year-Old Boys

A child sex abuse ring operating out of a circus school in western Sydney, Australia, forced young boys under the age of eight to undergo sadistic “blood rituals.”

According to The Sun, “four women, two men, and a teenage girl will face 127 charges relating to the alleged ongoing torture between 2014 and 2016 in the Blue Mountains, New South Wales.”

The Arcade Circus promotes itself as a “family friendly environment” that offers classes in juggling, aerial skills, acrobatics and unicycle riding. The circus training school website says: “All students are treated as equals and every student will feel welcome from their first day.”

After several reports of the sex abuse ring, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad began investigating in July of last year. Arrests were made on Monday.

Details of the alleged abuse were not released, however the charges are staggering.

“A 58-year-old woman, is listed to appear in Penrith Local Court on today,” reports The Sun. “She has been charged with 43 offenses, including aggravated sexual assault of a child under 10, sexual intercourse with a child under 10 and aggravated kidnapping.” – READ MORE

They’re called the Little Barbies.

Children, young girls—some as young as 9 years old—are being bought and sold for sex in America. The average age for a young woman being sold for sex is now 13 years old.

This is America’s dirty little secret.



According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, “Children are being targeted and sold for sex in America every day.”

Sex trafficking—especially when it comes to the buying and selling of young girls—has become big business in America, the fastest growing business in organized crime and the second most-lucrative commodity traded illegally after drugs and guns.

As investigative journalist Amy Fine Collins notes, “It’s become more lucrative and much safer to sell malleable teens than drugs or guns. A pound of heroin or an AK-47 can be retailed once, but a young girl can be sold 10 to 15 times a day.”

Consider this: every two minutes, a child is exploited in the sex industry.

According to USA Today, adults purchase children for sex at least 2.5 million times a year in the United States.

Who buys a child for sex? Otherwise ordinary men from all walks of life.

“They could be your co-worker, doctor, pastor or spouse,” writes journalist Tim Swarens, who spent more than a year investigating the sex trade in America.

In Georgia alone, it is estimated that 7,200 men (half of them in their 30s) seek to purchase sex with adolescent girls each month, averaging roughly 300 a day. – READ MORE

The nonprofit Saved In America (SIA) was created by veteran Navy SEALs and retired law enforcement to save children from sex trafficking. To date, they’ve rescued 58 girls, and they’ve done it all completely for free.

While SIA is unique in that it rescues children for free, it’s also unique because of its success rate.

Since its first operation in 2014, SIA has recovered 58 girls — 100 percent of the cases they’ve taken on.

Travers told IJR the average time of recovery is only five-and-a-half days, and SIA has found missing children in as little as 12 hours. He said:

“When we get a call, we’re on it right away. We don’t wait for anything. When we find out a child is missing from a parent, we’re assuming she’s either with a trafficker or will be with one soon, and our job is to get her before she’s introduced to that living hell of trafficking.”

SIA uses elite trained special operations volunteers, people who understand gangs and the narcotics trade, and top-notch social networking investigators, which is a mix Travers credits as key to the organization’s success. – READ MORE