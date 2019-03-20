Cindy McCain posts stranger’s hateful message about John McCain, their daughter

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, posted a hateful message she received from a stranger the same day President Donald Trump disparaged her late husband.

McCain posted a photo of the private message on Twitter and wrote, “I want to make sure all of you could see how kind and loving a stranger can be. I’m posting her note for her family and friends could see.”

The message said the sender was “glad” the late Arizona Republican is dead, and called him a “traitorous piece of warmongering s***.” The message also attacked her daughter, Meghan McCain, criticizing her appearance and saying she hopes she “chokes to death.”

More than six months after John McCain’s death, Trump revived his years-long feud with the senator over the weekend. Trump said on Tuesday, “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”

