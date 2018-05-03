CIA’s Brennan & Sen. John McCain Lied About Putin & Russia Helping Trump Win White House

U.S. intelligence agencies’ far-reaching conclusion that Vladimir Putin interfered in the 2016 presidential election to specifically help Donald Trump was flawed by “tradecraft failings,” says a House report.

The conclusion was written by the CIA then under the direction of Obama loyalist John O. Brennan.

And Sen. John McCain helped spread those lies too.

The report said the CIA’s Putin–Trump analysis violated standards for analyzing intelligence products and noted that one guideline is to “be independent of political considerations.”

It said the CIA’s draft section on Mr. Putin’s intentions lacked vigorous internal debate because it was restricted to an “unusually constrained review” by other agencies.

The findings are contained in the Republican majority report of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence investigation into 2016 Russian election meddling.

It buttressed the argument from Hillary Clinton, who from the moment she lost to Mr. Trump cited Russia as the reason. Obama loyalists, such as Mr. Brennan and former National Director of Intelligence James R. Clapper, have suggested that Mr. Trump is a Putin agent.

