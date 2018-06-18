CIA worker charged with disclosing classified information to Wikileaks

A former CIA employee from New York was charged Monday with the theft of classified national defense information from the agency that emerged publicly in March 2017, when WikiLeaks began releasing some of the CIA’s hacking tools.

Joshua Adam Schulte, of Manhattan, was charged in a 13-count superseding indictment returned by a grand jury. He was expected to be arraigned on the charges on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Schulte stole the classified information in 2016 and then transmitted it to an organization that purports to publicly distribute classified, sensitive and confidential information. The organization was not identified in court papers.

The indictment also charged Schulte, 29, with the receipt, possession and transportation of child pornography. Schulte already was detained on the child pornography charges.

