CIA Whistleblower’s Attorney: ’60 Minutes’ Federal Protection Story Is Fake News

An attorney for the CIA whistleblower at the heart of the Trump-Biden-Ukraine scandal said Sunday that CBS‘ “60 Minutes” had “completely misinterpreted” a letter to acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, which the news outlet construed to mean the whistleblower was now under federal protection, according to Politico.

On Sunday night, CBS wrote on Twitter: “‘60 Minutes’ has obtained a letter that indicates the government whistleblower who set off the impeachment inquiry of President Trump is under federal protection because they fear for their safety.”

Two hours later, following significant reaction to the report, Attorney Mark Zaid responded: “NEWS ALERT: 60 Minutes completely misinterpreted contents of our letter, which is now published online.” –Politico

NEWS ALERT: 60 Minutes completely misinterpreted contents of our letter, which is now published online at https://t.co/HjmBrEQLEi. Nor have we, as we stated earlier today, reached any agreement with Congress on contact with the whistleblower. Discussions remain ongoing. https://t.co/3XSwmtuRrn — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) September 30, 2019

Contained within the misinterpreted letter is a statement that the attorneys "appreciate your office's support thus far to activate appropriate resources to ensure (the whistleblower's) safety," which '60 Minutes' construed as federal protection.