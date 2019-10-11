CIA ‘Whistleblower’ Assisted By James Clapper Associate

Share:

A CIA officer who worked with former Vice President Joe Biden, flipped out when he found out Trump wanted Biden investigated, and submitted an embellished whistleblower complaint with the help of Democratic operative attorneys was assisted by former Inspector General for the Intelligence Community, Charles McCullough – who worked for President Obama’s Director of National Intelligence and current CNN talking head, James Clapper.

McCullough, is a partnered attorney at Compass Rose Legal Group, and assisted Andrew Bakaj, a former staffer of both Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sec. of State Hillary Clinton. –Gregg Jarrett

According to reporting by The Federalist and retweeted by President Trump via Gregg Jarrett: “McCullough, is a partnered attorney at Compass Rose Legal Group, and assisted Andrew Bakaj, a former staffer of both Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sec. of State Hillary Clinton.” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply