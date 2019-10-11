CIA ‘Whistleblower’ Assisted By James Clapper Associate

A CIA officer who worked with former Vice President Joe Biden, flipped out when he found out Trump wanted Biden investigated, and submitted an embellished whistleblower complaint with the help of Democratic operative attorneys was assisted by former Inspector General for the Intelligence Community, Charles McCullough – who worked for President Obama’s Director of National Intelligence and current CNN talking head, James Clapper.

McCullough, is a partnered attorney at Compass Rose Legal Group, and assisted Andrew Bakaj, a former staffer of both Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sec. of State Hillary Clinton. –Gregg Jarrett

Adam Schiff wants to impeach Trump using an unnamed CIA spy he lied about helping, who will testify in secret about a phone call they didn’t actually hear and a transcript we already read—that notes Trump’s desire to fight political corruption. Jussie Smollet had a better hoax. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) October 11, 2019

