CIA Recruitment Ad Ridiculed For Overdosing On “Woke” Talking Points

A CIA recruitment ad featuring a “cisgender woman of color” who rails against the “patriarchy” and announces she has been diagnosed with “generalized anxiety disorder” has been ridiculed for its woke pandering.

The promo went viral on Twitter, racking up almost a million views, prompting ‘The CIA’ to start trending.

In the video, a Hispanic woman regurgitates glib social justice mantras, explaining how she is a “daughter of immigrants” while bragging about being “perfectly made.”

“I am a cisgender millennial who has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder,” she states.

Turns out the CIA was behind Woke all along. Seems kind of obvious in hindsight. pic.twitter.com/QQfnV1It0k — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 3, 2021

“I am intersectional, but my existence is not a box checking exercise,” she adds, after having ticked a whole raft of ‘diversity’ boxes and showing off her ‘Donald R. Cryer award for diversity and inclusion.’- READ MORE

