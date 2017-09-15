True Pundit

CIA Director Mike Pompeo declines speech at Harvard after Chelsea Manning named visiting fellow

CIA Director Mike Pompeo declined an invitation to speak at Harvard University, following the announcement that Harvard University named Chelsea Manning a visiting fellow.

[A]fter much deliberation in the wake of Harvard’s announcement of American traitor Chelsea Manning as a visiting fellow at the Institute of Politics, my conscience and duty to the men and women at the Central Intelligence Agency will not permit me to betray their trust by appearing to support Harvard’s decision with my appearance at tonight’s event,” Pompeo wrote in a letter Thursday. Pompeo was scheduled to discuss Russian interference in the 2016 election, the nuclear standoff with North Korea, and other issues at the school on Thursday.

“Indeed, Ms. Manning stands against everything the brave men and women I serve alongside stand for,” Pompeo wrote. “Let me be clear, it has nothing to do with Ms. Manning’s identity as a transgender person. It has everything to do with her identity as a traitor to the United States of America and my loyalty to the officers at the CIA.” – READ MORE

  yurlittledog2

    Dont Blame Mike Pompeo at all for refusing to Talk at Harvard !! if they are willing to support a Traitor Like Chelsea or whatever ? then they are not worth even Admitting they Exist !! So tired of these Colleges that Support Anti-American Sentiment and yet Beg for more TAX-PAYER MONEY Stop funding these Indoctrination Centers For Liberal Mental Disorders and Bring Back Insane Asylums…