Church Of Sweden Announced Greta Thunberg ‘Successor’ Of Jesus

The Church of Sweden, which has routinely promoted teen climate change alarmist Greta Thunberg, announced the young girl a “successor” to Jesus Christ last December.

“Announcement! Jesus of Nazareth has now appointed one of his successors, Greta Thunberg”, the Church of Limhamn tweeted on December 1, 2018.

The announcement resurfaced online on Monday, likely due to the church’s most recent support of Thunberg’s activism.

Last week, for example, The Church of Sweden Malmö announced that they would ring their church bells in conjunction with the Global Climate Strike, of which Thunberg is the face. – READ MORE