Church Of Satan Endorses Christian Bale’s Thanks To The Evil One

Christian Bale’s acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, in which he thanked none other than Satan for inspiring his portrayal of former VP Dick Cheney in “Vice,” has earned the official endorsement of the actual Church of Satan.

“And for all the competition, I will be cornering the market on charisma-free a**holes,” Bale said to the tune of audience laughter. “What do you think, Mitch McConnell next? That could be good, couldn’t it? Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.”

Bale’s hat-tip to the bringer of all evil and darkness raised the eyebrows of some and the accolades of others. The Church of Satan, which bills itself as an atheist organization cosplaying as Satanists to troll backward-thinking Christians, praised the former “Batman” star on social media for being an embodiment of their values.

“To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential,” said the organization on Twitter. “As Mr. Bale’s own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!”

Worse still, the Church of Satan even endorsed Bale's interpretation of Batman. "Also, Bale's Dark Knight era Batman is the best Batman ever," they said.